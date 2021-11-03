Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $188.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seagen reported wider-than-expected loss in Q3 while revenues beat estimates. Its lymphoma drug, Adcetris, has been performing well since its launch and contributes the majority of Seagen’s revenues. Collaboration with Japan’s Takeda for global commercialization of Adcetris is generating royalties. Seagen’s pipeline candidates are also progressing well. Padcev, Tukysa and Tivdak were recently approved for three different cancer indications. This should reduce the company’s heavy dependence on Adcetris in the future and generate a new revenue stream as well. However, high reliance on Adcetris for growth remains a woe. Hence, any regulatory setback for the drug could hurt sales significantly. Stiff competition in the target market is another concern for the company. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Seagen alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.73.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $180.49 on Tuesday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $202.60. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.03.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $120,085.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,041,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,127 shares of company stock valued at $23,510,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.