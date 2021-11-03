Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,691 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.19% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $46,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. FMR LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.85.

