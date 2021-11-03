Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.69% of ManpowerGroup worth $44,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,441,000. Amundi purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,573,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,150,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,767,000 after buying an additional 117,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,783,000 after buying an additional 115,582 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of MAN stock opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $125.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.81 and its 200 day moving average is $116.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MAN. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.