Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $43,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL opened at $203.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.32. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $252.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.