Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.55

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 12466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 90.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 262.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 71.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter valued at $186,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

