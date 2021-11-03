Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.30.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker stock opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker has a 1 year low of $42.07 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,927,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after buying an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,695,000 after buying an additional 51,993 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after buying an additional 587,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.