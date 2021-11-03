Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:TGEN opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.59. Tecogen has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $43.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tecogen will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

