SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $236.70

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $236.70 and last traded at $236.19, with a volume of 1223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.96.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.78.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.80.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $593,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,448 shares of company stock worth $12,809,737. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.