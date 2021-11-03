Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1,120.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,653,000 after acquiring an additional 341,679 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after acquiring an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 376,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $147.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.30. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $155.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.55 and a 200-day moving average of $136.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

