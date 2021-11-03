Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Director Charles R. Love Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $46,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.98. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $55.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 17.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

