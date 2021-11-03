MercadoLibre (MELI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,508.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,710.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,594.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,196.63 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,584.74 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,965.13.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

