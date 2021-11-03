Arnnon Geshuri Sells 523 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $78,795.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arnnon Geshuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $147.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $120.67 and a one year high of $308.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.60.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after buying an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,532,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

