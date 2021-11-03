Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang Sells 3,081 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $108,543.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xueyan Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Tuesday, October 26th, Xueyan Wang sold 8,001 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $273,794.22.

On Monday, August 30th, Xueyan Wang sold 17,215 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $656,235.80.

On Monday, August 16th, Xueyan Wang sold 4,250 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $165,750.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Xueyan Wang sold 13,903 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $559,595.75.

COUR stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.47. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

COUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.