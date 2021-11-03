Holley (HLLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Holley stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53. Holley has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

HLLY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist started coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Holley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

