IWG (LON:IWG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

IWG (LON:IWG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on IWG from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 324.50 ($4.24).

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 305 ($3.98) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81. The firm has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 294.55. IWG has a twelve month low of GBX 251.56 ($3.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

