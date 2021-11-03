Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,858 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $98,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $487,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,596 shares of company stock worth $19,170,908. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

