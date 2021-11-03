Beyond Meat (BYND) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Beyond Meat to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Beyond Meat has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:BYND opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average of $123.19. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $221.00.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beyond Meat stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Beyond Meat worth $67,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Beyond Meat Company Profile
Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.