Beyond Meat (BYND) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Beyond Meat to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Beyond Meat has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average of $123.19. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $221.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beyond Meat stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Beyond Meat worth $67,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

