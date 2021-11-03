Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Truist reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

NYSE SMG opened at $147.05 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $139.20 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

