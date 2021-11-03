Gannett (GCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $804.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gannett to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gannett stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Gannett has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,688.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gannett stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Gannett worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

