Marshall Wace LLP Sells 142,484 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,484 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Perdoceo Education worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. FMR LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 121.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 112,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,023,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 41,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $737.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

