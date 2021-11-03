Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of Assured Guaranty worth $33,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,276,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,504,000 after buying an additional 593,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,937,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,947,000 after buying an additional 148,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,016,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth approximately $29,417,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth approximately $24,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.18. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $56.91.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

