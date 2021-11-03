Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 516,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $15,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 26.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 55.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In related news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $8,384,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 156.25.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.