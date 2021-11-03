Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.66

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.66 and last traded at $78.59, with a volume of 1599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 355.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.37.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $570,476.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,053.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,199 shares of company stock valued at $29,448,274 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 5,245,025 shares of the software’s stock worth $361,749,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock worth $300,187,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock worth $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,400,385 shares of the software’s stock worth $87,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,306 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

