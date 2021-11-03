Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.66

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.66 and last traded at $78.59, with a volume of 1599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.79.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 355.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.37.
In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $570,476.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,053.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,199 shares of company stock valued at $29,448,274 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 5,245,025 shares of the software’s stock worth $361,749,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock worth $300,187,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock worth $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,400,385 shares of the software’s stock worth $87,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,306 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
Recommended Story: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.