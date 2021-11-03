Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Short Interest Update

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SRGZ opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Star Gold has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08.
About Star Gold
