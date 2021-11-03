Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Short Interest Update

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SRGZ opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Star Gold has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

About Star Gold

Star Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring mineral prospects with the potential for economic deposits of precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Longstreet Property located in Nevada. The company was founded on December 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

