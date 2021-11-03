Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Down 3.2%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.78 and last traded at $24.88. Approximately 534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 509,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Truist cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $57,686,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

