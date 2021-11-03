JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Trading Down 2.4%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.68 and last traded at $26.74. 6,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 682,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $1,071,695.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,600 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,017,000 after purchasing an additional 601,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after purchasing an additional 892,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,046 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

