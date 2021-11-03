iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $111,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $431.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.83. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $301.73 and a 12-month high of $432.64.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.