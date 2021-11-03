iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,360,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $105,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter worth $1,490,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter worth $552,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $85.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25.

