iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,360,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $105,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter worth $1,490,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter worth $552,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $85.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.