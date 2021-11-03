Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 27,846 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVH. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

