Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $890.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.53.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $141.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.33. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $88.75 and a twelve month high of $149.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.90 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after buying an additional 80,831 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

