DT Midstream (DTM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/27/2021 – DT Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – DT Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

10/20/2021 – DT Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

10/19/2021 – DT Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – DT Midstream is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – DT Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

9/28/2021 – DT Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

9/14/2021 – DT Midstream is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – DT Midstream is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $3,066,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $3,472,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $632,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

