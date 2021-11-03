Brokerages Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.77 Million

Brokerages expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce sales of $54.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.12 million to $62.31 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $36.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $200.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.42 million to $226.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $327.94 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $497.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. The company had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBT. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

GBT stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $63.03.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $91,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

