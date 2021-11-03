The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Raised to $162.00 at DA Davidson

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut The Clorox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.94.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $165.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 75.47% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Clorox by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 34.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 356,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

