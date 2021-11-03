Xometry (XMTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Xometry has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. On average, analysts expect Xometry to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XMTR stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. Xometry has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $97.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XMTR shares. William Blair started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xometry stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. 38.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

