Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 2.48%.

WSTG stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.82. Wayside Technology Group has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan bought 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,301.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,172.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wayside Technology Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 111.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Wayside Technology Group worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

