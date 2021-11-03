Marshall Wace LLP Sells 245,976 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 245,976 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Navient were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navient during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVI stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Navient Co. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Navient’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

