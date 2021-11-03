Marshall Wace LLP Invests $778,000 in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.28% of Select Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Select Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Select Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Select Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Select Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $325.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of general commercial and retail financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans and other associated financial services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, NC.

