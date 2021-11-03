ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Robert W. Baird

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.64.

NASDAQ ON opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

