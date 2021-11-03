MML Investors Services LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 74,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 50.6% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,656,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after buying an additional 556,800 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth $267,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

