AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Gap Up to $6.02

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.02, but opened at $6.27. AppHarvest shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 19,785 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APPH shares. Cowen decreased their price target on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.50.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at $11,152,965.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in AppHarvest by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in AppHarvest by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AppHarvest by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 41,045 shares during the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

