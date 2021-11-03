iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 359,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 809.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 33,792 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

