MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 37 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,307.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 31,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 181.0% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $435.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 2.96. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $445.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,654 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

