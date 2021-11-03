MML Investors Services LLC Buys 589 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NetEase by 64,792.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $100.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.11. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $34.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

NTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

