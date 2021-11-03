MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $176,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFV opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

