Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.05% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average is $77.16. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 78.59%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $125,305.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,503 shares of company stock worth $885,205 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

