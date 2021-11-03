Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,000 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $87,938.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,486 shares of company stock valued at $247,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGMS opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of -1.04. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.16). Equities research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.