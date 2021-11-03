LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Gladstone Investment worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

