Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 23.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,156 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Triple-S Management by 44.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 135,969 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Triple-S Management during the second quarter worth $1,534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Triple-S Management during the second quarter worth $759,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Triple-S Management during the second quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Triple-S Management during the first quarter worth $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTS stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $838.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

