Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,876,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.91% of Foresight Autonomous worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRSX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the second quarter valued at $9,622,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Foresight Autonomous by 330.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 107,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Foresight Autonomous during the second quarter worth about $428,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Foresight Autonomous during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Foresight Autonomous during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

