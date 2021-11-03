First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.60% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNWB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 810,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.03.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.58%. On average, research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.